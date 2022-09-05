BJP Leader Shot Dead on His Way Home in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A BJP leader was shot dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said on Monday, 5 September.

The assailants, who are yet to be identified, came on two bikes and as many cars, and opened fire at Kirpal Singh while he was going home from circuit house in his car on Sunday night, they said.

Singh, a close aide of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli, sustained seven bullet injuries in the attack, they said.