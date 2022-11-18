Uddhav's Sena & Congress to Split Over Rahul's Savarkar Remarks? What We Know

Rahul Gandhi, V D Savarkar, and Uddhav Thackeray.
(Photo: The Quint)
The controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is yet again in the middle of a political controversy, this time stoked by Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi. Here is all that we know.
What did Rahul Gandhi say? Rahul Gandhi asserted that Savarkar feared and helped the British colonisers.
"I have a document that comprises Savarkar's letter to (the) British in which he has stated 'I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant. This is not written by me... but Savarkarji. Let everyone read this document," he said on Tuesday during a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
"I am very clear that he helped the British. Savarkar signed this letter whereas Mahatma Gandhi, pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were in prison for years… did not write any letter. I believe Savarkarji signed this letter because of fear," the Congress leader added.
What did Uddhav Thackeray say in response? The former Maharashtra CM responded by saying that he does not agree with Gandhi's remarks, and that he deeply respects Savarkar.
"We don't agree with what Rahul Gandhi has said. We respect Veer Savarkar. But, at the same time, when you are questioning us, the BJP should also have to say why they were they in power with PDP (in Jammu and Kashmir)," said the leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
What have other leaders said? On one hand, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told NDTV, "Savarkar's issue is important for us and we believe in his ideology. They (Congress) shouldn't have brought this issue up."
“Giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance. We believe in Veer Savarkar and we want to ask the fake Hinduvaadi that we are demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar for 10 years. Even though BJP is in power, why are they not fulfilling our demands," he added, as reported by Hindustan Times.
He added that he spoke to Sanjay Raut about the controversy and even asked him whether this will weaken the alliance consisting of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Congress party, and the Nationalist Congress Party. According to Ramesh, Raut had said 'no'.
Additionally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma braded Gandhi as anti-national and anti-Hindu for his comments on Savarkar.
"Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of India's history. The kind of words he has used for Veer Savarkar reveals his ideology. He is anti-national, anti-Hindu. People will take revenge about it," Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI.
Has any action been taken against Rahul Gandhi? A police complaint has been filed against him for his alleged "derogatory remarks" against Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Vandana Dongre, a leader from the Shiv Sena's Shinde camp, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.
The complaint was filed in the Thane Nagar police station and a case of Non-Cognizable (NCR) Offense was registered under sections 500, 501 of Indian Penal Code.
What is the controversy regarding Savarkar about? Some of the main controversies that frequently surround Savarkar are about his alleged subservience to the British, his mercy petition, his encouragment of Hindu militant nationalism, and his criticism of Mahatma Gandhi.
