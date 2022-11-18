Uddhav's Sena & Congress to Split Over Rahul's Savarkar Remarks? What We Know

The controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is yet again in the middle of a political controversy, this time stoked by Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi. Here is all that we know.

What did Rahul Gandhi say? Rahul Gandhi asserted that Savarkar feared and helped the British colonisers.

"I have a document that comprises Savarkar's letter to (the) British in which he has stated 'I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant. This is not written by me... but Savarkarji. Let everyone read this document," he said on Tuesday during a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I am very clear that he helped the British. Savarkar signed this letter whereas Mahatma Gandhi, pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were in prison for years… did not write any letter. I believe Savarkarji signed this letter because of fear," the Congress leader added.