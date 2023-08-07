Rahul Gandhi Returns to Parliament After Reinstatement in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to the Parliament after the Lok Sabha secretariat restored his membership on Monday, 7 August, following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case.

What the reinstatement order said: In its letter, the secretariat said: "In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the 24 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements (sic)."