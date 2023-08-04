'My Duty Remains the Same...': Rahul Gandhi After SC's Stay on His Conviction

Shortly after the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 4 August, took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India."

Several Congress Party leaders also took to social media to hail the Supreme Court's judgment in the case.

The Congress' official X handle posted a picture of Gandhi in Parliament with the tag line: "aa raha hoon. Sawaal jaari rahenge (I am coming back. The questions will continue.")