Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 'Mann ki Baat' Is Congress' Antidote to Infighting

First Punjab, now Rajasthan. The Congress seems to have found a possible way of containing infighting in its state units - through a process of wide and detailed consultation to try and get to know the opinion or 'Mann ki Baat' of party leaders.

All through this week, the Congress' in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, has been holding consultations with party MLAs and functionaries in Jaipur ahead of a cabinet reshuffle in the state. So far he is reported to have spoken to over 100 MLAs and is expected to speak to more. He has even reached out to BSP and Independent MLAs that are supporting the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

Maken's Rajasthan mission comes less than a month after the party carried out a similar consultation process to address the infighting in its Punjab unit through a high level three member committee.

At one level, the Rajasthan consultation is an attempt to accommodate senior leader Sachin Pilot's loyalists in the state government. However, there's more to this entire process.