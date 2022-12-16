'China Prepares for War, Govt Sleeps & Media Won't Talk About It': Rahul Gandhi

The Modi government is seen to be adopting a cautious approach towards China, not making any comments that could escalate matters.

Some say this is a practical stand, given the advantage of resources that China has. On the other hand, the Opposition has been targeting the Modi government for being 'soft' on China and not calling it out openly.

It does seem that Modi government's sabre-rattling is to be restricted to Pakistan and not China. While there may be tactical reasons behind it, it is indeed odd that while in Opposition, Modi had accused the then Manmohan Singh of not taking on China. According to Modi, China had been "glaring with red eyes towards India".

It is unlikely that Gandhi's comments would make the Modi government change its approach towards China. However, it remains to be seen whether Gandhi and the rest of the Opposition are able to use this issue to corner the government.