Days After Quitting Congress, Sunil Jakhar Joins BJP

Days after resigning from the party, senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 19 May.

The move by the former Punjab Congress chief came days after he announced his resignation from the party in a video address on social media while saying, "Goodbye and good luck Congress!"

In his address, he had said that thousands of party workers cannot express what they truly feel at the 'Chintan Shivir' and trained guns at party leader Ambika Soni for its debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Punjab.