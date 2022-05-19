Days After Quitting Congress, Sunil Jakhar Joins BJP

Days after resigning from the party, senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 19 May.
The move by the former Punjab Congress chief came days after he announced his resignation from the party in a video address on social media while saying, "Goodbye and good luck Congress!"
In his address, he had said that thousands of party workers cannot express what they truly feel at the 'Chintan Shivir' and trained guns at party leader Ambika Soni for its debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Punjab.
Jakhar's resignation came weeks after he had lashed out at former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and called him greedy.
In his address, Jhakhar had said: "I urge you (Sonia Gandhi) to ask Ambika Soni if she knows what is Sikhism."
Jakhar had publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the party on several occasions last year while it was going through a turmoil that led to the ouster or former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh from the post and his subsequent resignation from the party.
Jakhar was also seen as somebody who disapproved of the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of Punjab following Amarinder Singh's exit.
