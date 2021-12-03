Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Joins Congress Ahead of Assembly Elections

Punjabi singing sensation Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party on Friday, 3 December, months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

In the presence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sidhu Moose Wala said that the intention was to "serve the Punjabis."

According to sources, he is likely to get a party ticket to contest from Sardulgarh or Mansa.

Sidhu Moose Wala began his career with writing the lyrics of the song "License" sung by Ninja, and began his singing career on a duet song titled "G Wagon".