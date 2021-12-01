SAD Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Joins BJP Ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Wednesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the next year's Punjab Assembly elections.
Sirsa, a former member of the Delhi Assembly, joined the party in the presence of Union Minister and Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and national media in-charge Anil Baluni.
"I welcome Manjinder Singh Sirsa to BJP. Placing his trust in the BJP's resolve for the welfare of the Sikh community, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he joined the party. I believe that his joining will further strengthen this resolve," Union Home Minister Amit Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.
Before joining the BJP on Wednesday evening, Sirsa resigned from the post of president Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, to which he was elected as an SAD member.
Before his formal joining at the party headquarters here, Sirsa also met BJP Chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
After joining the party, Sirsa, a former MLA from Rajouri Garden in the national capital, thanked the BJP leadership.
