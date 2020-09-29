Punjab Youth Cong Chief Detained in Delhi Tractor-Burning Incident

The police said that its investigation was underway and it was trying to identify others involved in the incident.

Delhi Police on Tuesday, 29 September, said it had detained Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon in the case where a tractor was set ablaze in the high security India Gate area on Monday to protest the three contentious farm laws, IANS reported. The police said that its investigation in the case was underway and it was trying to identify others involved in the incident reported near India Gate on Monday. An FIR has been registered under various sections including a non-bailable section of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and six people have been arrested in connection with the protest and the burning of the tractor, according to ANI.



Two vehicles have also been seized.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

According to news agency IANS, a Delhi Police spokesperson said, "Today at around 7:15 am, 15-20 persons carrying a tractor in Tata 407 vehicle came to Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing."

Some of them brought a tractor out of the truck and tried to set it on fire. The fire has been doused and the tractor was also removed, the police was earlier quoted as saying.

A Facebook live video shared on the official page of the Punjab Youth Congress showed a group of people dropping the tractor from a truck near India Gate, before it is set on fire amid sloganeering. The incident came amid protests against the three farm bills passed by the Parliament have intensified in the last few days, especially in Punjab and Haryana. A bandh was observed in several states on Friday, with the Opposition parties also extending their support. On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three contentious bills. Farmer organisations have expressed concern over these laws being used to undermine the minimum support price (MSP) system, as well as giving greater power to corporates. (With inputs from IANS and ANI.)