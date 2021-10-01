Seemed as if Amarinder Singh & Badals Were Helping Each Other: Harish Rawat

Earlier, Rawat had said that there were no facts in reports that Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress.

"It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. He should rethink, and not help BJP directly or indirectly," Rawat had told the media in a statement in Dehradun.

He added that all that has been done by the Congress party so far is to protect the respect and dignity of the senior party leader as well as and increase the party's chances in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Rawat's statement came a day after Singh told NDTV in an interview that he is leaving Congress as he could not stay in a party where he was "insulted and not trusted".

Asserting that he has made his stand 'very clear' to the party, he expressed, "I have not resigned from the Congress yet, but how can one continue in a place where there is a trust deficit," according to NDTV.

The former CM stated that in view of the absence of trust within the party, he cannot continue.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)