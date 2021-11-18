Punjab CM Leads 15-Member Group to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Via Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, 18 November, led a 15-member jatha to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, 18 November, led a 15-member jatha of his Cabinet colleagues and their family members to Pakistan's Narowal district in order to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, news agency ANI reported.
This comes a day after the Kartarpur Corridor was opened on Wednesday, 17 November, after being shut for more than 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CM Channi-led delegation left for the gurdwara via the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.
Saying he was fortunate to be able to pay homage at the historic gurdwara, CM Channi said that they would pray for prosperity, peace and harmony for both the nations.
Meanwhile, a jatha of the Punjab BJP unit, led by state unit president Ashwani Kumar Sharma, also left for gurdwara in Pakistan on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times.
“Today, we are going to pay obeisance at the gurdwara and pray for brotherhood and peace in Punjab. We will pray for the country getting prosperous and most powerful. Besides, we will pray for the wellbeing of all,” Sharma told Hindustan Times.
On Wednesday, the first jatha had made its way to the historic gurdwara after the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.
Comprising 50 members, including the Panj Pyare (five beloved), the jatha crossed over to Pakistan at 11 am, Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)