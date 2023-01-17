Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Orders Closure of Zira Liquor Plant; Big Win for Farmers

(Farmers had been protesting against the Zira liquor factory since 6 months)
The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has ordered the closure of the Malbros liquor factory in Zira in Ferozepur district. The factory had led to large scale protests from local farmers, who alleged that it was polluting the ground water in the area.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced this decision through a video message in Punjabi released on his official Twitter handle.
CM Mann said, "Keeping in mind Punjab's water, Punjab's land, Punjab's air and public interest, and after taking legal advice, I am announcing that we have ordered the closure of the Malbros liquor factory in Zira. Anyone who breaks laws - be it related to pollution, mining or transport - or deliberately harms Punjab's environment, will not be spared."
The Malbros factory is owned by the family of former Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra.
Protests against the factory began on 24 July in Mansurwal village when an alcohol-like stench was found emanating from a 650 ft. borewell dug in the Gurudwara compound of neighbouring Mainaiwala village.
In the last three weeks, two farmers died of ill health near the liquor plant.
In end December, 35-year-old farmer named Rajvir Singh, had died due to a number of ailments allegedly caused due to pollution from the factory. He had earlier released a video accusing polluted ground water from the factory to be responsible for his ill health.
On 14 January, 50 year old Buta Singh died due to kidney failure. The Public Action Committee leading the protests, alleged that his ill health was also caused by pollution emanating from the factory.
Given these two deaths, the anger against the factory was increasing as was the pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to close it down.
However, this may not be the end of the controversy as the owner of the liquor plant could take legal recourse against the Punjab government's decision.
