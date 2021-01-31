Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Calls All-Party Meeting on Farmers’ Stir

Only through collective efforts of all Punjabis, and all the political parties of the state, can the crisis be tackled effectively and the farmers' interests be protected, he added.

"Our farmers are dying out there at the Delhi borders for more than two months now. They are being beaten by the police and assaulted by goons. They are being harassed by being deprived of basic amenities," the chief minister said, adding with a large number of farmers from Punjab at the receiving end of this battering, it was imperative for all parties to come together to evolve a cohesive strategy on the issue.