Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Calls All-Party Meeting on Farmers’ Stir

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that he had called an all-party meeting on 2 February to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of the farm laws and the farmers' agitation in the light of the recent developments in Delhi.
The meeting will be held at 11 am in Punjab Bhawan, an official spokesperson told IANS.
Urging all parties to join the meeting in a spirit of unity, in support of the farmers and in the interest of Punjab, the Chief Minister said the crisis triggered by the farm laws was a matter of concern for the entire state and its people.
Only through collective efforts of all Punjabis, and all the political parties of the state, can the crisis be tackled effectively and the farmers' interests be protected, he added.
"Our farmers are dying out there at the Delhi borders for more than two months now. They are being beaten by the police and assaulted by goons. They are being harassed by being deprived of basic amenities," the chief minister said, adding with a large number of farmers from Punjab at the receiving end of this battering, it was imperative for all parties to come together to evolve a cohesive strategy on the issue.
"This is not the time to stand on ego but to come together to save our state and our people," he stressed.
