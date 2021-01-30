44 Arrested After Singhu Violence; Farmers Observe Fast Today

As many as 44 people, including one person who allegedly attacked a policeman, were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out at Singhu border on Friday, 29 January.
Tension mounted at the protest site on Friday as a group of people claiming to be locals purportedly threw stones and vandalised tents of protesting farmers. As the scuffle broke out, the police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, the farmer unions had announced that 30 January would be observed as 'Sadhbavna Diswas', with all the leaders to observe a fast from 9 am to 5 pm to mark Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.
There is heavy security deployment at the Singhu border, a day after the protest site saw violence.
As the sit-in at the Ghazipur border continued at full steam on Friday, the UP authorities said that security deployment at the site was increased to see that any miscreant doesn't enter the protest and creates a ruckus.
"But few people made the assumption that we're going to use force. We said that we'll have discussion before coming to a conclusion, and it's underway," the ADG (Law and Order) said.
Published: 30 Jan 2021,09:32 AM IST