44 Arrested After Singhu Violence; Farmers Observe Fast Today

As many as 44 people, including one person who allegedly attacked a policeman, were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out at Singhu border on Friday, 29 January.

Tension mounted at the protest site on Friday as a group of people claiming to be locals purportedly threw stones and vandalised tents of protesting farmers. As the scuffle broke out, the police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions had announced that 30 January would be observed as 'Sadhbavna Diswas', with all the leaders to observe a fast from 9 am to 5 pm to mark Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.