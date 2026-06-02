Beyond AAP's Sweep, Punjab Civic Polls Signal BJP's Urban Rise

The 2026 Punjab municipal elections have redrawn the state’s urban political sketch.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the clear winner, securing nearly half of all wards and capturing five of the state’s eight municipal corporations, but the elections also revealed a second, less discussed trend—of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gradually establishing an independent foothold in Punjab’s urban politics.

At the same time, it also indicated the continuing decline of traditional political forces like the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Conducted across 1,977 wards in 105 urban local bodies, including eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats, the elections served as the largest test of political strength since the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.