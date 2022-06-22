‘Proud Moment for Odisha’: CM Naveen Patnaik on Droupadi Murmu for President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that Murmu will be a "great President" and said the former Jharkhand governor's understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Battle lines were drawn on Tuesday for the 18 July presidential election with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance naming Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as its candidate while former Union minister Yashwant Sinha was declared as a joint nominee by major Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that Murmu will be a "great President" and said the former Jharkhand governor's understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country.
Expressing his happiness over the nomination of Murmu, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it was a proud moment for the people of his state.
Patnaik further said he is sure that Murmu "will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country."
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the decision to nominate Murmu and said the move will work to take tribal pride to new heights.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the announcement of Murmu's candidature for president is a reflection of the unwavering resolve of Modi for the welfare of women and tribals.
Shah said Murmu has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in the tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his best wishes to Murmu, saying that it was an inspired choice, owing to "her experience, sensitivity and spirit of service."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after she was named as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.
"Heartiest congratulations to former governor of Jharkhand, Droupadi Murmu ji, on being made the NDA candidate for the post of President. The selection of Murmu ji, who hails from the tribal society, is a strong proof of commitment towards 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' in 'New India'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
BJP President JP Nadda said Murmu would make a great president, with her "rich administrative experience, her great history of selfless social service and relentless zeal to work for the upliftment of society."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)