SC's Lakhimpur Observation Makes Need of Independent Probe Clear: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday, 8 November, said that it was clear from the observation of the Supreme Court that there should be an independent inquiry in order to get justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
She further alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was standing with those who trampled down the farmers.
The SC on Monday had expressed disappointment over the way the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri case was proceeding and said that it would appoint a judge from a different state's high court to monitor the investigation till a charge sheet is filed.
She further alleged that the "father of the person who is the main accused in trampling upon the farmers (Minister of State for Home) has the protection" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi also reiterated her feelings in a video message uploaded later the same day on Twitter.
In a press release on Monday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that the SC had "severely rapped the Uttar Pradesh Government yet again for its patently-biased and shoddy investigation so far".
The umbrella farmers' body added that it was "glad to note that the SC has taken notice of the efforts of the UP BJP Government to hide evidence of the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri."
The farmers also reiterated their demand for the PM Modi-led government to immediately sack and arrest Ajay Misra Teni, the father of Ashish Misra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
