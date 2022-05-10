'Cultural World Is Poorer': Modi, Others Mourn Demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of legendary Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on Tuesday, 10 May, and said that the "cultural world is poorer."

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.