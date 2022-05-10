'Cultural World Is Poorer': Modi, Others Mourn Demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of legendary Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on Tuesday, 10 May, and said that the "cultural world is poorer."
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Vice President of India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of legendary Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on Tuesday, 10 May, and said that the "cultural world is poorer."
"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar were among others who expressed their condolences.
As per a reports, Sharma had been suffering from kidney-related issues for some time and he passed away at 84 due to a cardiac arrest.
The veteran musician has composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for a number of films such as Silsila, Lamhe, and Chandni.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)