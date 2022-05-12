PM Modi To Participate in Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday, 12 May, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden.

The aim of the summit is to initiate new actions to address the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger global health security architecture, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

PM Modi is scheduled to deliver his remarks during the opening session of the summit on the theme "Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritising Preparedness". The session will begin around 6:30 pm Thursday.