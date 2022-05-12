Over Half COVID Survivors Experience Symptoms Two Years After Infection: Study

A study shows that even two years after recovery, people who were infected with COVID-19 and hospitalized experienced at least one lingering symptom of COVID.

However, it also added that most quality of life markers returned to normal two years after infection.

The study, which was published in the Lancet journal, followed 2,469 patients from Wuhan, China, who were infected with COVID-19 and recovered.

The patients who suffered different severities of COVID-19 were discharged from Wuhan's public Jin Yin-tan Hospital between 7 January 2020 and 29 May 2020. They were followed up with over the next two years, at intervals of six months, 12 months, and two years.