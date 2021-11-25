PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of the Noida International Airport Today

A worker installs a replica of an airplane as preparation are underway on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jewar Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 25 November, will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Modi will reach Jewar around 12 pm and conduct the 'bhoomi pujan' at 1 pm. He had said about the project in a tweet on Wednesday, "This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism."
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports, news agency ANI reported.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier visited Jewar to review preparations on Tuesday, will also be present during the inauguration. During his previous visit, he was quoted as saying:
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said that the Noida International Airport will be implemented in four phases and the work on the first phase is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.
He added, "The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase and by the completion of final phase ie between 2040-50, the capacity of Jewar airport will be to handle 70 million passengers per year", ANI reported.
The first phase costs will be over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport will be spread over 1,300 hectares and serve around 1.2 crore passengers. This will be UP's fifth international airport and is expected to be completed by 2024. It will also be the second international airport in Delhi-NCR.
(With inputs from ANI.)
