'Make Monsoon Session as Productive, Fruitful As Possible': PM Modi to MPs

PM Narendra Modi addressing the media ahead of Monsoon session of the Parliament
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday, 18 July, and urged all the Members of Parliament to work together towards making the session as productive and fruitful as possible.
"Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's efforts. Therefore, it is important for all of us to make full use of the session," the PM added.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is all set to begin on 18 July and likely to go on till 12 August.
The PM said that this session is important as the elections for the post of president and vice president of India are taking place. Voting for the same is underway on Monday.
This is the time we make resolutions for next 25 years as the country will celebrate its 100th year of Independence, he added while highlighting the importance of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
A total of 29 bills are likely to be presented in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Out of these, 24 are new bills.
