'Congress Doesn't Need PK, Capable of Reviving on Its Own': Prashant Kishor

Days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 28 April, declined to accept the Congress' "generous offer" to join the party, he stated that the grand old party is capable of reviving on its own and does not need him.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, he said, "The Congress leadership and I agreed on several things with regard to the party's future plan. But they can do it on their own, they have so many big leaders. They don't need me. They offered and I said no."