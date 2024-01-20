Will They, Will They Not?: Why MVA Has Prakash Ambedkar in the Waiting Room

"Earlier today, I received an invitation from Shri Rahul Gandhi to join him in his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. I have conditionally accepted the invitation and stressed on the fact that it would be difficult for me to join him in his Yatra as VBA has NOT yet been invited to INDIA alliance and MVA," said Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on social media platform X, while sharing a detailed letter to the Congress party.

The response came as Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and former MP, was invited in the Maharashtra leg of Gandhi's ongoing march from Manipur to Mumbai.

This isn't the first letter Ambedkar has shot to the Congress or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In a post pinned on his X profile, Ambedkar has a letter written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that the VBA wishes to be a part of the INDIA bloc.