'We'll Join INDIA if Invited': Prakash Ambedkar Ahead of Mumbai Opposition Meet

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has expressed his willingness to join the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition of Opposition parties.

"We will join the INDIA coalition if we are invited," Ambedkar told The Quint, over telephone.

Expressing his ideological commitment to defeating the BJP, Ambedkar said, "We are committed to defeating the BJP and right wing forces. For that aim, we are willing to join forces with the INDIA coalition".

However, Ambedkar said that there has been no invitation from the Congress or any of the other parties that are part of the INDIA coalition in Maharashtra, namely the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On 19 August, Ambedkar posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Na kabootar, na phone. Kuchh nahi aaya (Neither pigeon, nor phone. Nothing has come)".

"This is the patent modus operandi of the Congress. Without establishing correspondence they go around telling people that it happened," he added.