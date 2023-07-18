'To Save Democracy': Oppn Alliance Named 'INDIA'; 11-Member Panel To Be Formed

Mallikarjun Kharge.
(Photo: Screengrab)
The second day of talks among 26 Opposition parties concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July, with the new alliance being named 'INDIA' or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
Addressing the media after the meeting, he said that "together, we will solve many problems of the country," adding that an 11-member coordination committee will be set up soon.
"The next meeting will be held in Mumbai where the 11 committee members will be elected," Kharge said.
Kharge added: "One secretariat will be set up for campaign management and other committees will be set up in Delhi for specific issues since it is the capital and it is convenient for everybody."
Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "Chak De! INDIA," referring to the new alliance.
Shiva Sena (UDT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted, "So 2024 will be Team INDIA Vs Team NDA Chak De, INDIA!"
