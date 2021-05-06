‘Deeply Saddened’: Leaders Condole Demise of Chaudhary Ajit Singh

Hours after former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away from COVID-19 on Thursday, 6 May, condolences poured in from politicians across the board.
PM Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by Singh’s passing, saying that he was always dedicated to the interest of the farmers and had efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the Centre.
President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal offered their condolences as well.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered their condolences.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid his tribute to the late leader.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati called the news ‘sad’ and offered her condolences to Singh’s family, saying, “May nature give them all the strength to bear this suffering.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined