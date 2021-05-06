Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Former Union Min & RLD Chief, Passes Away

Chaudhary Ajit Singh was the son of former Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He has served as a Member of Parliament for eight terms, including one term as the Member of Rajya Sabha. He also served as Union Minister four times.

He was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. He worked in the computer industry in the United States for 15 years, before returning to India and continuing his father's political legacy.

He was then elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1986.

In his seven terms as Lok Sabha MP, he has represented his family stronghold of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. His party, the RLD, holds sway in the Jat-dominated areas of western Uttar Pradesh.