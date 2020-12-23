PM to Release Aid Of 18,000 Crore On 25 Dec To 9 Crore Farmers

PM Narendra Modi will lead a virtual meeting on 25 December where he will address the Centre’s stand on the three farm laws, said a statement released from his office on Wednesday, 23 December. The PM had announced on Friday that he would initiate the next installment of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme on 25 December to eligible farmers. As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana fund, the PM will release 18,000 crore financial aid to the bank accounts of 9 crore farmers.
Under this scheme, farmers falling into a scale fixed by the government are transferred an amount of Rs 6,000 every year. This money is deposited in three installments, of Rs 2,000 each.
The PM’s office announced on Wednesday that Modi will also interact with six selected farmers who will represent six states and share their experiences with regard to government welfare initiatives, reported NDTV.
The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter on behalf of the government addressing the farmers, and this letter will be distributed by BJP leaders on 25 December, which is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The letter states that farmers’ land was not in danger, and the laws were made for crops and not farmers.
The farm law protest has been escalating in the capital city for a month now, and has taken the life of over 30 farmers from Haryana and Delhi. The farmers have met with the central administration for five rounds of talks, all of which have been inconclusive. Protesting farmers are rallying for the complete revocation of the laws introduced by the BJP government.
To address the protests, the Centre has announced they will conduct 700 meetings and over 100 press conferences, reported NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 23 Dec 2020,06:04 PM IST