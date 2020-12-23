Govt Talking To Farmers With ‘Full Sensitivity’, Says Rajnath

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that PM Narendra Modi drew inspiration from the late leader and would not let interests of farmers get hurt.

"I remember and salute Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, former Prime Minister and a pioneer among the most respected farmer leaders of the country, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Chaudhary Saheb continued to voice the problems of farmers during his lifetime and worked for their welfare. The country will always remember his contribution,” he tweeted.

He further added that Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted an increase in the income of farmers, remunerative prices for their crops and protection of their honour.