PM Modi & Amit Shah Have a Clear 'Tamil Nadu Plan' for 2024 Polls: Can it Work?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Opposition's No Confidence Motion last week has given fresh enthusiasm to the BJP in Tamil Nadu. This is because in his speech, the PM mentioned Tamil Nadu as many as nine times - which is being seen as proof of his plan to give special focus on the state.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi presented a Sengol or Chola era sceptre for installation near the Speaker's chair.

"PM Modi is giving a new narrative to Tamil Nadu politics. We are confident it will give us success in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," a state BJP functionary told The Quint.

The functionary also expressed the desire to see PM Modi contesting from a seat in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.