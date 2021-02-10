Oppn MPs Should’ve Discussed Intent of Farm Laws, Not Colour: PM

Taking a dig at the Opposition over the issue of the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 10 February, said, "Opposition MPs were discussing the colour of the farm laws, whether it was black or white, in the Parliament. It would have been better if the content and intent of the farm laws were discussed."
Earlier, noting that a larger number of women MPs took part during the discussion on the President's speech, PM Modi said this was a "great sign". "I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts," he was quoted as saying.
Earlier, news agency ANI reported that the BJP had issued a three-line whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, 10 February, asking them to be present in the House throughout the day to support the government's stand.
The discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22 is scheduled to be taken up after PM Modi’s reply in the Lower House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reportedly be the first speaker from his party in the discussion.
On Monday, PM Modi had addressed the Rajya Sabha, replying to the Motion of Thanks, in a speech where he appealed to the farmers to end their protests against the three contentious farm laws and hold discussions with the government.
“Elderly people are sitting in protests, I appeal to the protesters to end the protests and come forward for talks. We have always been ready for discussion, I appeal via this House,” PM Modi had said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Slamming the Opposition, the prime minister said while parties created ruckus over how the farmers’ protests were being handled by the government, it did not bother to discuss the new farm laws.
“There was a lot said about the farmers’ protests in the Parliament and it is essential to discuss those aspects, but the Opposition did not bother to discuss the laws themselves,” he had said, adding that he is sure that the Opposition would not have answers for the questions raised by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the House.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 10 Feb 2021,02:49 PM IST