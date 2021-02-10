Oppn MPs Should’ve Discussed Intent of Farm Laws, Not Colour: PM

Taking a dig at the Opposition over the issue of the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 10 February, said, "Opposition MPs were discussing the colour of the farm laws, whether it was black or white, in the Parliament. It would have been better if the content and intent of the farm laws were discussed."

Earlier, noting that a larger number of women MPs took part during the discussion on the President's speech, PM Modi said this was a "great sign". "I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts," he was quoted as saying.