PM Modi Stops at Lucknow, Meets Adityanath & UP Cabinet on Way Back From Nepal

PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow.
On his way back from a visit to Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 16 May, stopped over at Lucknow for dinner with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet.
According to IANS, addressing the council of ministers at CM Adityanath's residence at the dinner meeting, Modi reportedly underlined the increased responsibility of the government following its second consecutive win in the Assembly elections.
PM Modi was received at the airport by the chief minister and Governor Anandiben Patel.
At the meeting, PM Modi asked UP ministers to focus on good governance, remain connected to people at the grassroots level, maintain coordination with the party organisation, and also ensure implementation of central and state government's schemes, reported IANS.
According to sources, a number of Cabinet ministers gave brief presentations of the policies of their respective departments while the prime minister gave his inputs on improving efficiency.
Earlier on Monday, Nepal and India signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the day-long visit of PM Modi to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha.
The two prime ministers also discussed a broad overview of Nepal-India cooperation and matters of mutual interests with a view to further enhancing the close and cordial ties between the two countries.
Prior to this, Modi and Deuba jointly laid the foundation of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
Monday marked Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014, when he first took over as the prime minister, and his first after his re-election in 2019.
