Pune: Guests at PM Modi Event Told To Remove All Black Clothing Including Shirts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(Photo Courtesy: BJP/Twitter)
Security guards stationed at Pune's MIT College, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several developmental projects on Sunday, 6 March, reportedly asked all the guests entering the venue to remove masks, socks, and even shirts if they were black, reported news agency PTI.
This was done to prevent any protest against the prime minister.
Speaking on the matter, Amitabh Gupta, the Police Commissioner of Pune, however, said that there must have been some confusion. He clarified that instructions had been given only "to not allow black flags and black pieces of cloth and not the clothing (itself)."
Mangesh Phalle, a journalist who covered the event, reported that the security at the venue had asked him to remove his mask as it was black.
During his one day visit to Pune on Monday, PM Modi inaugurated a slew of developmental projects, including a stretch of metro rail, a gallery dedicated to cartoonist RK Laxman and golden jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University.
As a mark of protest, the agitators also rallied on roads carrying black flags and placards that read 'Go Back Modi.'
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)