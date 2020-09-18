PM Modi Inaugurates Kosi Rail Mahasetu, Addresses Farm Bills Row

Railway officials said the completion of this project will fulfil an 86-year-old dream of the people of the region. The Quint File photo of PM Narendra Modi. | (Photo: PTI) Politics Railway officials said the completion of this project will fulfil an 86-year-old dream of the people of the region.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 18 September, inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu in the state, dedicating it to the nation. Speaking at the inauguration via video-conferencing, PM Modi said that these projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crore, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity.

Freed Farmers From Many Bonds: PM on Farm Bills

Addressing the issue of the farm bills cleared by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi said, “These bills have freed our farmers from many bonds. With these reforms, farmers will get more options in selling their produce, more opportunities will be given.”

He added that the bills would protect farmers from middlemen who take a large portion of the farmer’s earnings, adding that the bills were necessary to protect the latter.

“Some people who have been in power for decades, have ruled the country. Those people are trying to confuse the farmers on this subject, lying to them,” PM Modi said, reiterating that the government was dedicated to the cause of farmers. He also stated that it was being said now that the government would not give the benefit of MSP to the farmers and that this was a lie. “Our government is committed to provide fair prices to farmers through MSP,” the PM said. With the new provisions in place, farmers can sell their crop in any market of the country, at their desired price, Modi added.

‘Bridge to Fulfil 86-Year-Old Dream’

The 1.9 km-long Kosi Rail Mahasetu project was sanctioned by the Centre during 2003-04 and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore, IANS reported. It said that the bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. "The project was completed during the COVID pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," the ministry said in its statement.

According to railway officials, the completion of this project will fulfil the 86 year-old dream and the long wait of the people of the region.

The Ministry further said the Prime Minister will also flag off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo train from Supaul station. The regular train service, once operational, would benefit Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts, IANS reported. It would also make long distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai easy for the people of the region.

The Railway Ministry further said the Prime Minister shall also inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities.

These include a new railway bridge on Kiul river, two new railway lines, five electrification projects among others. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister had inaugurated several projects in the poll-bound Bihar. (With inputs from IANS.)