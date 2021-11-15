PM Modi Inaugurates, Dedicates to Nation Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

PM Narendra Modi on Monday, 15 November, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Previously known as Habibanj, the railway station has been renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati.
"Not only has this historic railway station been redeveloped but with the linking of the name of Rani Kamlapati of Ginnorgarh to this station, its importance has also increased," Modi said, adding that Railways' pride is now linked to pride of Gondwana.
“Such infrastructure and facilities have always been expected by common taxpayers and the middle class. It’s the real honour of the taxpayers. It’s the model of the transformation from VIP culture to EPI, which stands for Every Person is Important," he added.
According to Modi's official website, this is India's first large-scale Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in station redevelopment, with a green building design and world class amenities.
Speaking about the progress in the country's Railways, Modi said, "Earlier, even if the Railways were used for tourism, it was restricted to a premium club. For the first time, the common man is being given a divine experience of tourism and pilgrimage on a reasonable amount."
Modi further said that the Ramayana Circuit Train is one such innovative effort.
Governor Mangubhai Patel, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.
Modi reached the Jamburi maidan, where over two lakh people had gathered from across Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Upon reaching, Modi inspected a tribal museum, their handcrafts, and interacted with senior citizens of the communities.
