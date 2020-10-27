PM Modi Has 6 Siblings: Tejashwi Retorts at Nitish’s 8-9 Kids Jibe

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that even abuses from Nitish Kumar are like blessings

Only one day is left before Bihar goes to poll for the first phase on 28 October, but the political barbs between Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav do not seem to end.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 25 October, without specifically naming anyone, took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav at an election rally.

The JD(U) chief said: “Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in their daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see – this is the kind of Bihar they want to make,” Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV.