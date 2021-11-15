PM Modi Divides Council of Ministers Into 8 Teams, Aims at Improving Governance

In a move to improve efficiency and transparency in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 77-member strong Council of Ministers has been divided into eight different groups, news agency PTI reported.

The aim of this is to develop technology-based resources and form a pool of professionals who can be recruited into their teams.

This division was done after brainstorming sessions involving the council, each of which went on for nearly five hours and were all chaired by Modi.

According to India Today, a total of five such meetings were held – on Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and on Parliamentary practices.