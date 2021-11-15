PM Modi Divides Council of Ministers Into 8 Teams, Aims at Improving Governance

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
In a move to improve efficiency and transparency in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 77-member strong Council of Ministers has been divided into eight different groups, news agency PTI reported.
The aim of this is to develop technology-based resources and form a pool of professionals who can be recruited into their teams.
This division was done after brainstorming sessions involving the council, each of which went on for nearly five hours and were all chaired by Modi.
According to India Today, a total of five such meetings were held – on Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and on Parliamentary practices.
Sources told India Today that these brainstorming meetings discussed improving the efficiency and the delivery system of the central government.
PTI reported, quoting sources, that some of the tasks of these groups is to develop a portal in each minister’s office that gives updates on the Centre's schemes, a dashboard which can monitor decisions made in ministries, among other things.
According to the report, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur are among those coordinating these groups.
(With inputs from PTI and India Today.)
