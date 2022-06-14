PM Modi Directs Recruitment of 10 Lakh People in Next 1.5 Yrs on 'Mission Mode'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday, 14 June.
The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The government's decision comes amid the Opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.
The country will be gearing up for the next general election, expected to be held in April-May in 2024, by the end of 18 months from now.
Government sources said various departments and ministries were asked to prepare details of vacancies following PM Modi's direction to this effect and the decision to recruit 10 lakh people was taken following an overall review.
During various Assembly polls, Opposition parties have tried to corner the BJP over the issue of unemployment, but the saffron party has been successful in neutralising the criticism with its planks of welfarism, development and Hindutva.
