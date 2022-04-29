Centre Willing to Increase Oil Imports From Russia if Terms Are Right: Union Min

Union Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday, 29 April, that India was willing to increase its import of crude oil from Russia if the terms of trade are right.

"We are situated close to gulf countries like Iran, which has a lot of oil. We have energy relations with Russia. We buy crude from them, but our total imports are not more than 0.2 percent. We are open to buying if terms are right," Puri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also said that the Centre has taken responsibility with regard to the country's fuel sector, and urged states to do the same.