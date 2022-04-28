Fuel Prices in India: How States and Major Metro Cities Fare Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 27 April, slammed Opposition-ruled states over soaring fuel prices, claiming that some states had refrained from reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) even after the Centre's lowering of excise duty last November.

"Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in these states continue to remain high. In a way, this is not only an injustice to the people of these states but it also has an impact on neighbouring states," the PM had asserted.

Modi's statement prompted denunciation from several opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who stated that the PM is "abdicating responsibility". TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also retaliated, saying that the Centre owes their states huge sums of tax revenues.

This is how BJP and opposition-ruled states, as well as metropolitan cities currently fare in their fuel pricing.