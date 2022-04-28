Fuel Prices in India: How States and Major Metro Cities Fare Today

This is how BJP and opposition-ruled states, as well as metropolitan cities currently fare in their fuel pricing.
(Photo: The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 27 April, slammed Opposition-ruled states over soaring fuel prices, claiming that some states had refrained from reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) even after the Centre's lowering of excise duty last November.
"Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in these states continue to remain high. In a way, this is not only an injustice to the people of these states but it also has an impact on neighbouring states," the PM had asserted.
Modi's statement prompted denunciation from several opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who stated that the PM is "abdicating responsibility". TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also retaliated, saying that the Centre owes their states huge sums of tax revenues.
This is how BJP and opposition-ruled states, as well as metropolitan cities currently fare in their fuel pricing.
Mumbai continued to see the highest and second highest petrol and diesel rates on 28 April as fuel prices remained unchanged for over three weeks.
The Maharashtrian city retailed petrol at Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 104.77 per litre on Thursday, 28 April.
The petrol rate in Kolkata, Delhi and Lucknow also remained steady, with all cities charging around Rs 105 per litre of the fuel. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol retailed at Rs 110.85 per litre.
The rate of diesel in Hyderabad touched a soaring Rs 105.49 per litre, while Bengaluru had the lowest diesel rate at Rs 94.79 per litre.
On Thursday, the petrol price in West Bengal was 115.12 per litre, while Maharashtra's price of petrol stood at 118.36 per litre. BJP-ruled states of Karnataka, Haryana, and UP sold petrol for Rs 110.66, 106.02, and 105.21 per litre, respectively.
Diesel prices around the country remained around Rs 100 per litre, with Andhra Pradesh having the highest price at Rs 105.65 per litre.
Prices in West Bengal and Maharashtra touched Rs 99.8 and Rs 103 per litre, respectively.
As per the data from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana levy Rs 52.5, Rs 52.4 and Rs 51.6, respectively, on Rs 100 worth of petrol. This makes them the highest tax collectors on the fuel.
Meanwhile, BJP-ruled states of Madhya and Bihar tax Rs 50.6 and Rs 50 on the same amount of petrol. Other states run by the BJP mostly charge taxes under this amount, with Uttarakhand charging the lowest amount of tax (Rs 44.1) on petrol amounting to Rs 100.
Karnataka, meanwhile, taxes Rs 48 on Rs 100 worth of petrol.