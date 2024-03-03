Pawan Singh, BJP's LS Candidate for Asansol, Opts Out of Race Amid Backlash

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates, which featured the name of Bhojpuri artist Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol, the actor-singer said on Sunday, 3 March, that he was opting out of the race amid severe backlash.

"I thank the BJP leadership for trusting me and announcing my name as the candidate from Asansol, but I won't be able to contest the election for some reason," he took to X to say.