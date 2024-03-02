BJP First List of 195 Candidates: 42 MPs Dropped, Here are 3 Key Takeaways

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party's list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh among 30 other ministers.

Three former chief ministers have also been fielded: Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh (Assam), Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) and Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura West.

Here are some of the other key takeaways.