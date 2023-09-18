Parliament LIVE Updates: Special Session Begins Today, PM Modi Likely To Speak

Parliament Live Updates: The five-day special session of Parliament called by the Centre is scheduled to begin on Monday, 18 September and will conclude on Friday, 22 September.

The session is likely to witness the formal shifting from the current Parliament building to the new one on 19 September.

A Lok Sabha bulletin issued earlier this month had stated that a "Discussion on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years" will be held on the first day of the session.

The Opposition has, however, slammed the Centre over the special session, claiming that the former was not consulted before the announcement of the session was made. Several parties have also expressed dismay over the timing of the session as it overlaps with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.