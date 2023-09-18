Parliament LIVE Updates: Special Session Begins Today, PM Modi Likely To Speak

Parliament Session Live News Updates
Parliament Live Updates: The five-day special session of Parliament called by the Centre is scheduled to begin on Monday, 18 September and will conclude on Friday, 22 September.
The session is likely to witness the formal shifting from the current Parliament building to the new one on 19 September.
A Lok Sabha bulletin issued earlier this month had stated that a "Discussion on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years" will be held on the first day of the session.
The Opposition has, however, slammed the Centre over the special session, claiming that the former was not consulted before the announcement of the session was made. Several parties have also expressed dismay over the timing of the session as it overlaps with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had in August announced the holding of the special session of Parliament.
An all-party meeting was held in the Parliament Library building on Sunday, a day ahead of the session.
The special session comes in the backdrop of a committee set up by the Centre to study the viability of 'one nation, one election'.
The Monsoon session of Parliament in July-August was marred by disruptions and protests by Opposition parties over the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Members of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will hold joint discussions in the chamber of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge at 10:00 AM ahead of the special session of Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the special session of Parliament on Monday, 18 September, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.
The Lok Sabha will also consider a bill which seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India from the committee for selection of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners with a Cabinet Minister appointed by the Prime Minister.
The lower House will also consider passing of The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which has been passed in the Rajya Sabha, the bulletin added.
The first sitting of the special session of Parliament is scheduled to be held on Monday, 18 September. The session will conclude on 22 September.
