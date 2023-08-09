Watch Parliament LIVE: Debate on No-Confidence Motion To Resume in Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition coalition 'INDIA' against the central government is expected to resume in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 9 August.
On Tuesday, the Lower House saw several fiery speeches on the no-confidence motion as many Opposition MPs slammed the government over the violence in Manipur.
Initiating the discussion, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had also moved the motion in the Lok Sabha, posed three questions to PM Narendra Modi on Manipur. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra said that the no-confidence motion "defies political sense."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to deliver his remarks in the no-confidence motion debate on Wednesday. He was recently reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname case.
However, PM Modi is expected to give his reply on Thursday, 10 August
A strategy meeting of the INDIA coalition floor leaders is scheduled to be held at 10am
Congress Lok Sabha MPs are also expected to meet at 10:30am, as per ANI
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, has been listed for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, along with several other bills. The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha on 7 August
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, has been listed for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on 7 August amid ruckus over the Manipur issue.
Other bills that have also been listed for discussion in the Upper House are: The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023.
One of the highlights of the first day of the No Confidence Motion debate in the Lok Sabha was the manner in which a few Opposition MPs invoked former Prime Minister and BJP icon, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged silence on the violence in Manipur, the Opposition recalled Vajpayee's advice to Modi when the latter was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2002. Read more here.
On Tuesday, Gogoi began his speech on the no-confidence motion by asking PM Narendra Modi three questions:
1. Why has he (PM Modi) still not visited Manipur?
"The Home Minister has visited, MoS Home has visited, INDIA alliance leaders have visited, then why has the Prime Minister not been able to?" Gogoi asked.
2. Why did it take almost 80 days for him (PM Modi) to address the issue, and that too only for 30 seconds?
"Despite that, even till today, he has not uttered a word of condolence or given a call for peace and harmony... His ministers are saying, 'we will speak'. You can speak, no one is stopping you. But the effect of Modi's words, as the Prime Minister, cannot be compared to a minister," Gogoi said.
3. Why did PM Modi not sack Manipur CM?
"When elections were approaching, he changed chief ministers multiple times in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, for his political ends. Why not now?" he asked.
Read the key highlights from Gogoi's 35-minute long speech here.
