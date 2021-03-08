RS Adjourned Till 1 pm as Opposition Protests Over Fuel Prices

Even as Parliament’s Budget Session resumed on Monday, 8 March, with the Rajya Sabha beginning proceedings at 9 am, shortly after commencement, the House was adjourned twice, once till 11 am and then till 1 pm amidst uproar by Opposition members who sought a debate on the issue of rising fuel prices.
According to ANI, speaking in the House, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Petrol and diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre and Rs 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up. Since 2014, a total of Rs 21 lakh crore have been collected as excise duty. Because of this, the country is suffering, prices are going up.”
He also demanded that the proceedings of the House be suspended in order to debate this under Rule 257, a request which was denied by Naidu, reported NDTV.
Kharge recently took over as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad retired, leaving the position vacant.
Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since 9 February.
In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol while the diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi, IANS reported.
The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.
The session comes amid high-intensity preparations for the Assembly elections in several states of the country. Trinamool MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien have written to authorities to adjourn the session, saying that many MPs would be unable to attend the session due to the elections.
The first phase of the Budget Session of Parliament had commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on 29 January and concluded on 13 February. The Union Budget was tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.
(With inputs from IANS, NDTV and ANI.)
Published: 08 Mar 2021,11:44 AM IST