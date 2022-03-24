Parliament: BJP Issues Whip to Its Lok Sabha MPs To Be Present in House

With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Thursday, 24 March.

Protests had erupted in both the Houses on Wednesday, with opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha that post abrogation of Article 370, terror related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir, and an environment for investment has been created.