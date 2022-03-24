Parliament: BJP Issues Whip to Its Lok Sabha MPs To Be Present in House

With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Thursday, 24 March.

Protests had erupted in both the Houses on Wednesday, with opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha that post abrogation of Article 370, terror related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir, and an environment for investment has been created.

  • Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that a total of 1.49 lakh entry-level posts are currently lying vacant in Indian Railways.

  • The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February

What's on Rajya Sabha's Agenda for Today?

The agenda of the Rajya Sabha for the day is as follows:

  • Question Hour

  • Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Labour & Employment

  • Bill Listed: The Constitution (SC & ST) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

What's on Lok Sabha's Agenda for Today?

The agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day is as follows:

  • Question Hour

  • Matters Under Rule 377

  • Discussion & Voting: Min of Commerce & Industry for 2022-23, Min of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for 2022-23, & Min of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying for 2022-23

  • Bill Listed: The Appropriation Bill, 2022

Zero Hour Notice Over Revision of Minimum Wage

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has moved a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over revision of minimum wage.

Zero Hour Notice Over The Postponement of MCD Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the postponement of MCD elections in Delhi.

Suspension of Business Notice Over Fuel Price Hike

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for discussion over fuel price hike.

Adjournment Motion Notice Over Employment Situation in India

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswar Rao has moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the employment situation in India.

BJP Issues Whip to All Its MPs To Be Present in the House

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Thursday.

