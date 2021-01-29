Budget Session: President to Address Joint Sitting of Houses Today

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday, 29 January with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses.
The Union Budget will be presented on 1 February. The Houses will adjourn on 15 February and meet again on 8 March, finally concluding on 8 April.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that at least 16 Opposition parties will boycott the President's address to joint sitting of the Parliament, over the three controversial farm laws.
The 2021-22 Union Budget will be unprecedented in many ways. The finance ministry will be presenting the Budget during the lockdown for the first time. The exercise this year will be completely paperless, avoiding the need for secrecy associated with printed documents.
This will also be the first Budget that will be out immediately after a pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown that brought the economic activity in the country to a grinding halt. Also, a this is also a first with regard to acute recession that the country stares at, with severe levels of unemployment that turned from bad to worse after the pandemic.
Though not for the first time, but Budget 2021-22 also faces a severe challenge of reviving the growth in the economy amidst shrinking revenue streams, along with the need to balance the expenditure and get fiscal consolidation back on track.
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself has put that her third Budget would be ‘unprecedented’, as the country looks forward to rebuilding after a pandemic-hit year.
Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, speaks exclusively to The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia about market expectation, economy, Budget 2021 and more.
Answering why markets are high, the Kotak MD said, "Between Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) and retail investors, money has come into the stock market like never before."
Elaborating on expectations from the Budget 2021 and how it would impact the market, Nilesh Shah said long-term support to the market would come if we create accelerated growth in the GDP.
