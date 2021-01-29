Budget Session: President to Address Joint Sitting of Houses Today

The 2021-22 Union Budget will be unprecedented in many ways. The finance ministry will be presenting the Budget during the lockdown for the first time. The exercise this year will be completely paperless, avoiding the need for secrecy associated with printed documents.

This will also be the first Budget that will be out immediately after a pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown that brought the economic activity in the country to a grinding halt. Also, a this is also a first with regard to acute recession that the country stares at, with severe levels of unemployment that turned from bad to worse after the pandemic.

Though not for the first time, but Budget 2021-22 also faces a severe challenge of reviving the growth in the economy amidst shrinking revenue streams, along with the need to balance the expenditure and get fiscal consolidation back on track.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself has put that her third Budget would be ‘unprecedented’, as the country looks forward to rebuilding after a pandemic-hit year.