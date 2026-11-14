Owaisi and Azad Are Natural Allies. Can They Make a Dent in UP?

Assembly elections in UP have been becoming increasingly bipolar even though it isn't a traditionally two-party or two-alliance state. In 2017, the BJP and its alliance secured 41 percent votes, the SP-Congress alliance secured 28 percent and the BSP got 22 percent.

However, five years later, the BJP and allies got 43 percent and the SP with its allies got 37 percent. The latter didn't even include the BSP or the Congress.

The bipolarity has been even more pronounced in Lok Sabha elections.

If the SP and Congress form an alliance with effective seat-sharing, this bipolarity is likely to continue.

The main focus for the AIIMIM-ASP alliance will be areas where Jatav Dalits and Muslims are in sizable numbers and Yadavs are lesser in number, such as Bijnor district, parts of Saharanpur, Meerut and Agra.

A lot will also depend on whether the alliance finds good candidates. AIMIM's growth in UP has been different from Maharashtra and Bihar. In Maharashtra, it grew organically and created a new Muslim leadership in several areas. In Bihar, it did gain due to leaders from an RJD or JD-U background but it also embedded itself in the Seemanchal region.

This hasn't happened in UP.

In 2022 the only AIMIM candidate to make an impact was Guddu Jamali who already was an important leader in Azamgarh district.

Success would mean different things for both the parties. For the AIMIM, winning even one seat will be seen as success. The ASP has a much bigger ambition. It seeks to replace the BSP as the primary party of Dalits in UP.